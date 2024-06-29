2024 Elections
J·Jun 29, 2024, 09:30 am
JD(U) appoints Sanjay Jha as working president, Nitish Kumar to remain party chief
J·May 10, 2024, 11:14 am
Dileep Sanghani elected as Chairman of IFFCO
J·Apr 05, 2024, 06:36 am
Congress releases election manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha polls
J·Mar 08, 2024, 04:17 pm
'Will Win All Five Seats Again...': Uttarakhand CM Exudes Confidence On BJP's Victory, With A 'Bigger Margin'
J·Jan 29, 2024, 12:29 pm
Congress President Kharge Warns of End to Elections If Modi Secures 2024 Victory
J·Jan 25, 2024, 07:24 am
‘Modi ko chunte hain’: BJP launching 2024 Lok Sabha campaign
J·Dec 29, 2023, 10:12 am
Should have done earlier: Vijay Kumar Sinha on Lalan Singh's offer of resignation
J·Dec 29, 2023, 08:46 am
Lalan Singh offers resignation as Party President at JDU National Executive, Nitish Kumar set to return as party boss
J·Dec 22, 2023, 02:09 pm
"Who is this Kharge-Pharge, nobody knows him": JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal on PM face suggestions at INDIA bloc meet
J·Sep 17, 2023, 03:10 am
JD(U) steps up pitch for Nitish as next PM; Lalan Singh leads campaign
J·Sep 17, 2023, 01:57 am
No certainty if INDIA bloc will hold its first rally in poll-bound MP
