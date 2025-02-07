BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Not Taking Elections Seriously

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat slammed the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Friday, stating that he "does not take elections seriously."

Speaking to ANI, Sehrawat described Gandhi as a leader focused on "press statements" rather than taking action on the ground.

"Rahul Gandhi does not take elections seriously. I think people of his party (Congress) will also have a lot of complaints against him that he is only a leader of press statements and never works on the ground," Kamaljeet Sehrawat said.

Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rejected Gandhi's statement alleging discrepancies in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly election stating that the Opposition leader, aware of his party's imminent defeat in Delhi election results was attempting to "cover fire."

Rahul Gandhi flanked by Supriya Sule and Sanjay Raut had alleged that over 39 lakh voters were added to Maharashtra's electoral rolls within a span of five months.

Fadnavis dismissed the allegations of the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition stating that the LoP was "cover firing" to create a diversion ahead of the Delhi Assembly election results.

Fadnavis said the Election Commission has addressed all concerns raised, suggesting that Rahul Gandhi's statements were a preemptive tactic to shift the narrative after an anticipated defeat on February 8.

He urged Rahul Gandhi to introspect rather than consoling himself with "lies," stating that without self-reflection, the Congress party's revival remains impossible.

"Election Commission has categorically replied to all the questions. Rahul Gandhi is doing a cover fire as he knows that after the February 8, Delhi Election results, his party will be nowhere in Delhi and hence, what he will speak on that day, how he will create a new narrative, he is practising for the same. If Rahul Gandhi does not introspect and will continue to console himself with lies - his party's revival isn't possible. Rahul Gandhi should introspect his defeat," said CM Fadnavis. (ANI)