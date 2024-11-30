BJP's Kirit Somaiya urges action over Congress Bhai Jagtap's kutta remark

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and wrote a letter to the Election Commission over Congress leader Bhai Jagtap's "kutta" (dog) remark regarding the poll body.

Speaking to ANI, Somaiya said, "I have written to the Election Commission and also filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Such a kind of insult, the humiliation of the Election Commission which is a constitutional body can't be tolerated. Action should be initiated against Bhai Pratap."

Further, Somaiya said that Congress had been targeting the Election Commission because they are scared of the local body Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections due in March 2025.

"In the last two days, Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) everybody has been targeting the EVM and Election Commission because everyone is scared of the local body Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections due in March 2025," the BJP leader added.

Earlier, Congress leader Bhai Jagtap doubled down on his derogatory remarks against the Election Commission amid the row over the usage of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMS) and said that the country's democracy has been "disreputed" because of ECI's "sycophancy."

Notably, Jagtap refused to applogise over his objectionable "kutta" remark for the Election Commission.

"I will not apologise at all, not even a bit...If they are working under pressure from the PM and other ministers then what I have said is right. I will not apologise...Election Commission exists to further strengthen the democracy of the country, and not to serve someone. I stand by what I said. The Election Commission should work like TN Seshan...Democracy is being disreputed because of the sycophant attitude of EC," he said.

He further said that Congress brought the EVM technology because it was being used in France, and the US, but after 2009, doubts started arising over its use.

Jagtap further said, "Ours is the biggest democracy in the world. If any such doubt is raised, it should be answered. Several petitions have been filed before the Supreme Court on this. A decision on the same was pronounced in April 2024. It was said that VVPAT slips should be counted, if you do not want Ballot paper. The petition stated that 50 per cent of the VVPATs should counted but Supreme Court said that it should be 5 percent but it wasn't done." (ANI)