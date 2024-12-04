Is Opposition Indifferent?

Precisely, Yes or No or Yep or Nope, No way? None Whatsoever...No that's not true as the people's of the country are abysmally watching the Opposition coterie / groups / factions / cliques simply are not prepared to let the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha proceed / function thereby evincing they are refraining from let the Parliament --- Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha --- function normally, threadbare discuss the repertoire of the people's problems / hassles / requirements / demands / needs / wants / deficiencies / bottle necks et al. The Opposition clearly is refusing / refraining from touching the masses-related issues in Parliament apparently because, hold your breath, they are neat anti-'them', not at all interested in their welfare, benevolence as they are solely interested in their own "all round top-to-bottom welfare, come what may, neatly forgetting / ignoring / even toppling the normal commoners". This is the main reason why the Opposition headed by Rahul Gandhi are being flagrantly ignored by the country's voters despite the latter's "sky high assured promises".

The voters straightaway take them, term them as most untrustworthy surely compared to Narendra Modi who delivers goods more than he promises to the masses knowing fully well that they are solely dependent on him 24×7×365 without any slightest ado, fuss, farce, feigning or 'put on'. In contrast, the Opposition members, leaders led by "Mananiya" Rahul Gandhi 'Ji' has been repeatedly trying to sway the masses with "Khata Khat, Khata Khat..." but the former are point blank oblivious to his "call", "allurements", "invitations", "inciting" them...Via their votes, they express their 'sheer dislike' for the Opposition led by Rahul Gandhi. They have been repeatedly voting for Narendra Modi in whichever ways that be --- Lok Sabha elections, numerous by elections, assembly polls etc --- thereby clearly expressing their full faith on, confidence in, dependence on, reliability on Modi, his governance, whether direct or via the CMs etc...A unique precedence in Bharat since perhaps the initial days after commencement of independent Bharat's governance. Never before the people of the country spontaneously elected a PM continuously for three times in a row and now giving all clear indications of continuing with him till at least 2047, 100th year of Bharat's Swadhinta. Modi himself has abundant energies to carry on till at least 2047 to see Bharat in a new 'all round colour'...Let the Rahul Gandhi-led Opposition go on 'joking' and be indifferent as now.