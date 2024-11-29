Those who consider power their birthright have not had power for last decade PM Modi's jibe at Congress

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha): Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that those who consider power as their "birthright" have not been able to come to hold power at the Centre for the last decade.

Addressing party workers in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, PM Modi accused the Congress of "misleading" the citizens of the country and said that out of anger, the party is busy "plotting" against the country.

He urged the party workers to keep an eye on such situations and make people aware to expose their lies.

PM Modi said, "I have seen different colours of politics when I was working as CM and PM. In politics, I agree that policy opposition is very natural in politics. There can be different opinions regarding any decision. Political parties also keep organising movements to convey their message to the public. They also express their views while staying within the limits of democracy and the Constitution....But for the last some time, you all must be feeling a big change. The spirit of the Constitution of India is crushed; all the norms of democracy are rejected. Those who consider power as their birthright have not had power at the Centre for the last decade. Now, they are angry with the people of the country for blessing someone else from the very first day."

"This situation has filled them with so much anger that they are busy plotting against the country. These people have started venting their anger on the public. They have started misleading people to take the country in the wrong direction. Their shop of lies and rumours has been running for 50-60 years.

Now they have intensified this campaign. In such a situation, for the awakened citizens, for the BJP workers, for those who love the country and who respect the Constitution, the actions, intentions and deeds of such people are becoming a big challenge. Therefore, I would like to tell all the countrymen that we have to remain alert at every moment and keep making people aware. We have to expose every lie," he added.

Hitting out at the opposition's 'Chowkidar'remarks, the Prime Minister said these "power-hungry" always lie to the people, and if one of the lies doesn't, they come up with a bigger lie.

"These power-hungry people have only been lying to the public. When one of their lies does not work on people, they fabricate a bigger lie. They do the same to give false assurance to their workers also. The Chowkidar, who was a thief for them in 2019, became honest by 2024 and they could not call the Chowkidar a thief even once. Their only aim is to somehow capture power by misleading the people of the country," he said.

Prime Minister Modi further accused the opposition parties of "ill-campaigning" against the BJP-led Centre.

Recalling the BJP's historic win in Odisha's Legislative Assembly elections, the Prime Minister said that the work of the BJP government at the Centre for the people of Odisha and the sense of affinity it maintained with the people of Odisha led to the historic win.

"Opposition always does ill-campaigning against the BJP government, but the public itself gives the blessings to the BJP. Till a few months before the elections, some big political experts were completely rejecting the BJP in Odisha. These people were saying that the BJP cannot become such a big force in Odisha that it can form the government on its own strength. But when the results came, these people were surprised. Because the work of the BJP government at the Centre for the people of Odisha and the sense of affinity it maintained with the people of Odisha even while sitting in Delhi, had reached every household in Odisha," he said.

PM Modi added, "I can see and feel the happiness, joy and shine on your faces. I can in your eyes that the result of the Maharashtra, and Haryana elections and by-elections all over the nation has created new trust among the public. It was started by Odisha, then Haryana and Maharashtra. This is the speciality of BJP and the potential of the party workers."

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Odisha to attend All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police 2024 that begins in Odisha's capital city of Bhubaneswar from November 30. (ANI)