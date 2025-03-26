No More Centre-State Anomaly Of Any Kind Rather, Convivial, Congenial Covalent Bondage to the extreme so that the capital Delhi is “peaceful” effecting the entire country that remains all round peaceful in effect.

With no turbulence of any kind whatsoever thereby making the entire country as such uniformly “sagacious”.

Without naming the politicians / powers administering the capital city, it can be easily said that the entire capital city Delhi itself is the Centre of India being the home to the Central Government throughout its length and breath thus, constantly responsible for

All that happens in the entire country.

In fact, every issue affecting any part of the country directly has its fall out in Delhi thereby desettling its sanity, equilibrium, uniformity. Desilting then truly becomes difficult this way or that way, come what may.

As long as the all round administrative system in the Centre moves on smoothly, uniformly without any ado of any kind, the entire administrative system --- most important for the country’s all round mobility of all hues without any hassle of any kind --- is not only stable for the whole country as such but is all round stable for all times without any stumble, blockage of any kind. In that case, the country truly then is development-oriented from all sides without any ado of any kind whatsoever.

In a sharp contrast, the moment there is a discrepancy of any kind in the system of mobility in the movements of the rigmarole of perfunctory happenings, there is bound to be dislodging of all kinds sometimes, it is very difficult to control it --- which is so most of the time leading to uncontrollable, irreversible, irrevocable precarious situations --- thus leading to irrevocable circumstances whatsoever without any ado of any kind of all types thus resulting in “sort-of-balkanisation that is unmanageable unless extreme forces are used to curb it. And as is anticipated, balkanization means, “balle-balle” for the country’s inherent adversaries, enemies particularly Pakistan, now, Bangladesh to an extent, hellbent already to dismantle / destabiise / dissociate India at a time when India is constantly striving to --- and nearly so --- be right on top of the world even passing the USA of all countries. The USA itself, as is fully well-known, is egging India to be right on top in all sectors as is being openly evinced 24x7.

India that is Bharat for all purposes is now ensuring striding ahead uniformly without any kind of hiccup of any kind to score a perfect 10 in all sectors ahead of others including the most forward countries in the world.

Without any ado of any kind whatsoever, the country India knowing no impediment is justifiably sidelining all impediments of all kinds to stride ahead effortlessly without any ado of any kind whatsoever from any quarter.

Result: India is being scared of by many countries today for the simple reason that they are fully justifiably apprehensive of the India’s strong strength and its all round capability of “conquering all and come back victorious, yahoo”. The best part of India, as never before ever, is it has got 100% green signal (?) to conquer all and fear none including the established countries in the world.

Naturally thus, the other countries including the USA in the whole world now are maintaining safe distance from the country called India so that it does not lose its “mood”, “temperament”, “semblance of bilateral ba;amve”…At the same time, India continues to be centrist having no Centre-State friction of any kind and at the same time, deeply concentrates only on a united world not only united India for all times.