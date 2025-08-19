4 Unlucky Match Winners Who Deserved a Place in the Indian Squad for the Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: On Tuesday, the Indian selection committee led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the 15 players that will play in the Asia Cup 2025. The 17th edition will begin on September 9 in T20I format, and India will put their title on the line.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav will have the responsibility to lead the team to success. Shubman Gill, who was named India's new test captain, has been named the deputy for Suryakumar. India have gone with a mix of experience and youngsters for the tournament.

Notably, India's first game is against the United Arab Emirates, scheduled for September 10 in Dubai. But there were a few big names that missed the flight for the UAE. This article will feature all the renowned Indian stars who were unlucky to be missed out of the Asia Cup 2025.

4 Big Indian stars who have not been picked for the Asia Cup 2025

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

India's new all-format star, Yashasvi Jaiswal, is someone who can be in any T20I team globally. But he is unfortunate to not get a chance with the Indian T20I side. India have the option of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson at the top. Then, Gill is back as vice-captain. Hence, Jaiswal's place in the playing XI was a question mark. That is why the left-hander was not picked in the squad, despite having better T20I stats than Gill. However, he is on standby and can join the team if someone gets injured.

2. Mohammed Siraj

India drew the England series largely because of the way Mohammed Siraj performed. He bowled his heart out and took India to success. He was also in good form in the IPL 2025 for Gujarat Titans. There were chances that India might pick him for the upcoming multinational tournament and cash in on his rich form. But India went for other options like Harshit Rana. Siraj could be a big miss, but India have Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube as pace-bowling all-rounders.

3. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer was probably the biggest name that missed out on the Asia Cup 2025. He is not even in the backup players. Iyer was India's top scorer in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which was held in the UAE. He is a perfect batter for such pitches. Iyer also did remarkably well in the IPL 2025 as a batter and is someone who is a leader. But his form and recent success couldn't get him a place in India's T20I. His omission has certainly raised some eyebrows, but India already have a packed middle order.

4. Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar has been in great form. He played an important role for India, drawing the test series in England. He has improved as a batter, and his bowling on the UAE pitches could have been a game-changer. But despite his recent good form, he hasn't been picked. Instead, India have added him to the standby players, and he can be drafted in case of an injury. But India have gone with Axar Patel as a spin all-rounder.