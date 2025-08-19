Rapper Vedan gets interim relief from arrest in rape case

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted interim relief to Malayalam rapper Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan, directing that he should not be arrested until his anticipatory bail plea in a rape case is fully heard and disposed of.

The relief came even as hearings on his plea continued, with the court scheduling further proceedings for Wednesday.

Vedan, who has been accused of sexual assault by a woman doctor, has been absconding since the case surfaced.

The Kerala Police had earlier issued a lookout notice fearing he might attempt to leave the country.

According to the FIR lodged in Kochi last month, the complainant alleged that she was sexually exploited by Vedan between 2021 and 2023.

Their relationship began while she was a medical student, and she claims that on at least five occasions in Kozhikode, Kochi, and other locations, he assaulted her under the pretext of marriage.

The complaint also mentions that they briefly lived together.

She further alleged financial exploitation, stating that in 2021, when Vedan was preparing to release his debut album, she gave him Rs 15,000 on two occasions and another Rs 8,300 to fund his train travel.

Their acquaintance reportedly began over social media, but in 2023, Vedan allegedly broke off the relationship, leading to distress and prompting her to file the complaint.

Two other women have also since accused the rapper of misbehaviour.

Vedan, 25, rose to fame under the banner Voice of the Voiceless.

He debuted in 2020 and, within the same year, gained recognition as a lyricist in hit films like Nayattu, Karam, and Manjummel Boys.

His socially conscious rap style earned him a large following across Kerala.

This is not his first brush with controversy. In April, Vedan was arrested along with eight others following a narcotics raid at his rented apartment near here, though he was later released on bail.

Around the same time, forest officials briefly detained him after discovering a tiger's tooth on his necklace.

Despite his rising popularity, the present allegations have cast a shadow over the young rapper's career, with the court's next decision on his bail plea eagerly awaited.

