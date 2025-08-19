Pro Panja League: Sachin Goyal and captain Tridip Medhi of MP Hathodas reflect on special season

Gwalior, Aug 19 (IANS) As the action intensifies in Season 2 of the Pro Panja League, home franchise MP Hathodas has emerged as one of the challenging teams of the tournament. With the squad now on the brink of securing a semi-final spot, star player Sachin Goyal and captain Tridip Medhi spoke about their journey, the team’s spirit, and the growing impact of Pro Panja League in Indian arm-wrestling.

Local-favourite Sachin Goyal has been one of the biggest and most powerful players of the league so far and has dominated the 80kg category. Talking about his experience so far in the tournament, he said, “I feel very proud to be a part of a league in Gwalior. Playing in your own city gives you the chance to show how talented, powerful, and strong you are. Our team has a great bond, we help each other, we have fun together, and we work as one unit. Everyone is strong and hardworking.

In his match against Sonu of Jaipur Veers, Sachin broke the all-time Pro Panja League record across two seasons with the fastest pin of 0.10 seconds. About his performance, he commented, “This season has been special for me, especially setting the all-time league record by pinning my opponent in just 0.1 seconds, but what matters most is taking MP Hathodas into the final. Right now, we are focusing on table practice and understanding tactics, which is really helping us in our performances on the stage.”

Captain of the team, the experienced Tridip Medhi spoke on similar lines and said, “MP Hathodas is a very balanced team and as captain, my aim is to lead them to the finals. Everyone is working hard, practicing every day and night, and I am confident our efforts will pay off.”

Tridip also highlighted the impact of Pro Panja League on the overall Indian arm-wrestling ecosystem. “Pro Panja League has taken arm-wrestling to a whole new level. Young athletes are now inspired to take up the sport because they see opportunities through this platform. Personally, I have been competing since 2009, won seven national championships, and represented India at five world championships. But what excites me most is the rise of new players, inspired by athletes like Sachin. The future of Indian armwrestling looks very bright,” he epxlained.

With Sachin’s explosive power and Tridip’s leadership, MP Hathodas are riding a wave of momentum, and the passionate fans in Gwalior are backing their home heroes to push into the semi-finals and beyond. The Semi-Finals will be played on August 20 and the Grand Finale of Season 2 is scheduled for August 21.

