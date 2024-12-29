India’s Journey to a $5 Trillion Economy by 2025: Modi’s Vision and Global Support

India's US $ 5 Tn Economy By 2025? Apparently, Yes, No Sooner Than These Conditions Are Successfully Met With As Evinced By The Consolidated, "100% FoolProof" (International) Calculations Done Now: The Bharatiya Pradhan Mantri Mananiya Narendra Modi is absolutely right in his 100% correctly foresighted perspective about Bharat being US $ 5 Tn economy at the soonest thereby setting new precedence in the annals of the world's largest democracy at the shortest time dispelling all conventional inhibitions about Bharat / India, its worthlessness, ineffectiveness, insufficiencies, incapabilities.

These are contributing factors to India being far, far behind in terms of a "First World Economy". Add to that, the then leadership of India that never made worthy efforts to change the complexion of the far-behind-economy of India though all along these years, India always has had full positive potential of scoring a triumph of more than US $ 5 Tn economy to say the least. The World Bank, IMF etc assert with fullest confidence that if India would have embraced the world, inter mingled with it easily, shared mutual progress-making deals etc, the Bharat would be competing with topmost economy compassing country USA if not past it by now. This is what Modi has picked up, is going all out to achieve that with 100% confidence, assuredness not heeding to any kind of anti-campaigns.

Modi wants India to achieve, as of now, still dream but 'pucca' target, US $ 5 Tn economy, by 2025, according to array of determined international assessments, and from there on, go up and up knowing no stoppage of any kind, come what may. Relevantly, he is getting full support to achieve his goal from most countries including the USA that has double figure economy. But the latter wants, India too move in to that club at the earliest and for that, they are supporting Modi to the hilt with all its prowess at its command. On his part, Modi too is going all out ensuring India achieve US $ 5 Tn economy by 2025. And from there on, toward "up" knowing no stoppage of any kind. Thus, US $ 5 Tn Economy By 2025 And Far Beyond Thereafter? Yes, Why Not?