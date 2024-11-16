New 'Delhi City Father', Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khnichi, as Mayor, non-partisan, officially patriarchal (agewise, young to many, many elders), pensive, pragmatic, not-at-all-pusillanimous, punctilious, punctual (a rarest of rare trait, may be not liked by more than 99% of the denizens), pointed + many, many more, firmly opine his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) colleagues, pals, BumChums, bosses, leaders etc. The latter are fully of praises for Khnichi, his fighting spirit, correct resistence ability, innovative mind, 24×7 concern for Delhi so on, so forth. Many colleagues of the new Mayor are ready with 'things to do in Delhi by Khnichi on top priority basis'. As for Khnichi himself, he is already geared up to spruce the entire Delhi so that it looks like brand new "Nayi Naveli Dulhan" courtesy, New 'Delhi City Father', Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khnichi.