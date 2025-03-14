End Of Yathindra Siddaramaiah Era as Karnataka Chief Minister? Time for Dodalahali Kempegowda Shivakumar to take over as the new Karnataka CM?!? Yes, to both questions when current insidious overt rumours are taken in to active account. In the photo Siddaramaiah is openly seen with gold smuggling-doing, its syndicate running Kannada actress Ranya Rao, now in custody, and, both in a grand joyous mood.@Rahul Gandhi reportedly has taken the matter very seriously apprehending "direct slur, blotch" on the Congress, awful it is, actively considering the Congress is now only trying to --- not even crawling --- ascend to the stairs of its recognition after spending 140 years of existence since 1885. Astounding but that is the position of the Congress today. Under the circumstances, Siddaramaiah's "collusion" with Ranya Rao is not only tantalizing, titillating, captivating, arresting, but is revealing, self-explanatory, reveal nervous many rather naturally. Siddaramaiah, boisterous, daring CM of Karnataka knowing no obstruction of any kind is cool, unruffled, not bothered about the huge negative publicity he is getting so much, so much so that he is repeatedly being said to be shooed out of the CMship any time now. But as of now, nothing of that sort is in consideration, suggest assured reports of all hues. Siddaramaiah is sure that he is beyond any Congress-touch leave alone easing him out. He thus is fully comfy. Thus no end of Siddaramaiah era as of now though it is contrary to the most rumours that suggest him to be out of CMship sooner than later.