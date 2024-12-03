Does Really Tom-Toming {Sub}Castes Unite India / Bharat Or Expand / Increase / Widen / Broad Base this country clearly reflecting "disunited Bharat / India with literally infinite, no-common, acutely diverse, diversely heterogeneous, nothing-in-common"...This obviously because there are almost "infinite" castes, sub-castes, cliques, clans, sub-clans, regional conglomerates, sub-regional groups with "unheard of EBCs" (Extreme Backward Castes), NBCs (Neglected Backward Castes), RBCs (Rejected Backward Castes) and so many aturallynearly-countless populace with full-fledged voting rights --- and they do exercise their full-fledged electoral franchise whenever needed in the country or in their areas from state level to village / block levels. Naturally then, since voting-wise, every Bharatiya is equal to one another, each countryman's rights are same as any other countryman without an iota of consideration of sub-caste, caste, clans, sub-clans, regional considerations, backwards, neglected, discarded, rejected, deprived, penury, parsimony, etc, etc, it thus, according to the Constitution Of India, all of "them" are "same", no inequality of any kind. With this in consideration, it is only necessary, compulsory, must, relevant, in context that delivery of consequences of the governance of this country should be equal to all at all given points of time as all are "same", "uniform", "equally deserving".

Equal treatment to all. Same consequences for all. No discrimination of any kind whatsoever, no biasedness of any kind towards any country-person, no partisanism of any kind, no selective deliveries of all kinds, no like, unlike as all in the country are same with 100% equal rights in every sphere, sub-sphere, cross-sphere, spiral-sphere, mega-sphere 24×7×365 with no absence / exception / forgetfulness of all kinds whatsoever. That after 15 August 1947, it is mega-more than high time when the "equality" be meted out to each and every one in the country without any ado of any kind. No excuses in that, let it be crystal-clear with no exception of any kind whatsoever. To reach at this goal of 'all round constant justice to every country-person 24×7×365', the need of reservation according to each of the OBC community's population so that there is no discrepancy / allegations / fault / partisanism of any kind whatsoever. The justice then accorded will naturally be accepted to all without any grumble, grouse, complaint, objection as delivery of governance's justice will be naturally uniform, stable, biased, non-partisan. Thus, tom-toming sub-castes unite...believe it.