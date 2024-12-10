Be Positive, Be Useful, Be Constructive Rather Than Be Hapless, Disappointing, Disheartening, Spiritless, Not Positive...All this are being addressed to the "over zealous" Opposition that is now zeroing in on a wasteful no-confidence --- wasteful because, the Opposition does not have minimum required number of MPs in the Rajya Sabha to score a win --- against the Rajya Sabha Chairman and the country's Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar. The Opposition also knows this well enough that number wise, they have "no chance" to win due to their inadequate numbers. But still, they are contemplating on a no confidence against the Vice-President + Rajya Sabha Chairman. This only tantamounts to sheer wastage of precious time of Parliament, misuse of the national exchequer's "valuable money", waste of precious man days, holding the country to ransom in a way or the other while the proceedings to that effect will be in progress in the Rajya Sabha in view of "tightest ever security for obvious reasons of keeping the House of Elders, the Elders (the Rajya Sabha MPs), all others absolutely safe and sound" etc tantamount to "many crores' additional expenditures". Of what use is all that? Is all that only to exhibit 'strength', 'power' but if that be so, how come it's worthwhile in any way considering the Opposition unlike before does not have basic number of required MPs to defeat the ruling combine in the voting in the Rajya Sabha in any way. In the MPs' number in the Rajya Sabha, the number of Opposition MPs is lesser than those of the ruling group headed by the Narendra Modi Government and the BJP-NDA.

Further, it may well be noted here that there is an every chance that at the eleventh hour, many more, now "invisible", supporting MPs will emerge "out of nowhere". Those who are taking Narendra Modi lightly in this matter are badly mistaken plus their arithmetic needs to be more right in what is being addressed as "game of numbers" which is already in favour of Mananiya Modi, also, the Rajya Sabha Chairman-cum-Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar as well. Now that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc has moved the No Confidence Motion against the Rajya Sabha Chairman's continuation in that office under Article 67(B) that states "a Vice-President may be removed from his office by resolution of the Council of States passed by a majority of all the then members of the Council and agreed to by the House of the People; but no resolution for the purpose of this clause shall be moved unless at least 14 days' notice has been given of the intention to move the resolution". But why this? Treasury Benches demanded a discussion on the alleged links between the Congress and billionaire George Sores accusing the Opposition party of collision to "destabilise" Parliament and derail India's economy. Accusing him of being partisan, Opposition members say "Dhankar was allowing a discussion on the issue despite rejecting notice under Article 267 and also accused the Treasury benches of diverting attention from the bribery allegations against the Adani Group in the US...When the House proceedings started, Dhankar rejected 11 notices received under Rule 267. He allowed BJP MP Kavita Patidar to speak who then demanded a discussion under Rule 267 on the alleged links between the Congress and Sores. ...From here, on to the Opposition filing No Confidence against the Rajya Sabha Chairman-cum-Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar. This despite, as of now, I.N.D.I.A. Bloc having 103 MPs + 1 MP as Kapil Sibal = 104 MPs, inadequate to succeed with their no confidence motion because they are short of required number of MPs to 'dislodge' Dhankar from his office of Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-Presidentship. Under such clear circumstances, why continue with the No Confidence? Why not agree on truce, let the Rajya Sabha function 'normally' to sort out / solve so many pending problems of the country? In view of this, Be Positive, Be Useful, the now's 'mantra'.