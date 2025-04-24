Aaditya, Amit 'Unite' Uddhav, Raj

A re-united Shiv Sena in sight in the ensuing days, as per strong rumblings in senior political circles in Mumbai, Maharashtra as also in Delhi...Aaditya Thackeray S/o Uddhav Thackeray, Amit Thackeray S/o Raj Thackeray have predictably nearly-united their respective fathers willingly, congenially unite "for all times to come hereafter" for "all round future benevolence of theirs (here, theirs = Aaditya, Amit)".

Both the fathers, well-known for their irresistable obstinacy, recalcitrance so far never ever for once exchanged basic pleasantries after they separated from each other more than a decade ago dividing the "till then one and only Shiv Sena in to two and later, even more (Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena for example is a glaring example of it)".

If both the Thackerays would be together in "undivided Shiv Sena", Eknath Shinde would not dare "fish in the united Shiv Sena to make shining riches for himself, become Maharashtra Chief Minister and now, gleefully, Deputy Chief Minister, fully contented, as varied reports flagrantly suggest".

Believe it or not, the very whiff of "any moment" unity between Raj and Uddhav already has spontaneously inspired different levels of Sena workers, leaders in all factions of the Shiv Sena unite amid themselves, celebrate the reunion.They simply regret for having stayed away from each other since a decade or so. Steering away from each other entitled them face a lot of negativity that otherwise was unknown to them when they were united.

Nonetheless, its gonna be back to those exhilarating ol' days again, spontaneously assert they.

Meanwhile, strong rumblings already have begun relating to the united Shiv Sena as single unit like before contesting the Mumbai Corporation elections and winning them with ease like before but unlike in the last few years, when they were divided and the votes split amid them helping other parties benefit from it.

But no more so at all this time, firmly swear Shiv Sainiks.

Mentionably, MMC is the country's richest municipality in terms of rokra thus always for grabs by all parties. Nullifying them all, Shiv Sena always triumphantly succeeded in keeping the MMC with them.

The same may be repeat this time also with the united Shiv Sena on the fore front all set to win the Mumbaikars' votes lock, stock and barrel. ...Truly or so, like Phantom, Balasaheb Thackeray Still reigns supreme...That then is one of the prime utilities of Aaditya, Amit 'Unite' Uddhav, Raj.