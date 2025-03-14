1st Sign Of The Country's Balkanisation Here? Yes, suspect many after seeing Tamil Nadu without notifying the Centre or without taking its consent using its own Tamil logo for Rs for 2025 state budget. See related facsimile along side. By using its own Tamil version of Rs, the Tamil Nadu State is evincing that it is away from rest of India or, it is not with India that uses logo of Rs in Hindi. In other words, say numerous many in utmost consensus, the Tamil Nadu move surely is not only unique, daring, officially illegal but clear sign of that state's segregation from the mainstream of India. Balkanisation to be precise, term many in the Centre without being officially quoted or named to avoid all sorts of unsavoury controversies harming the country in several ways particularly now when India is constantly in eye of various kinds of survival-controversies. Amid such imbroglio, Tamil logo Indian Re is truly controversial and 1st step towards balkanisation of the country, opine many. The maker of the Tamil logo of Rs is Udaya Kumar Dharmalingam, professor in IIT, Guwahati. At the time of writing, he is reported to be shell shocked about his Tamil logo of Indian Re is leading to straightaway balkanisation of India. He did not anticipate this. Had he comprehended it even slightly, he would have perhaps not done the Tamil version of Indian Rs. Nonetheless, the official 2025-26 Tamil Nadu budget has Tamil facsimile of Indian Rs. 1st sign of balkanisation? See image along side.