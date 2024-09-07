Police arrest
J·Sep 07, 2024, 09:03 am
Pune: Drunk driver damages hotel after being denied food, arrested
J·Sep 02, 2024, 05:50 am
Delhi: Man kills wife, leaves body in car; arrested while trying to flee
J·Sep 21, 2023, 10:06 am
J&K police arrests DySP on charges of corruption, fraud & extortion
J·Sep 17, 2023, 03:26 am
UP couple held for luring youth to convert to Islam
J·Sep 16, 2023, 09:44 am
J&K cop arrested while accepting bribe
J·Sep 13, 2023, 06:59 am
Palghar couple nabbed for 'drowning' Nepali woman, dumping her body in Gujarat
J·Aug 31, 2023, 10:15 am
Assam: Railway policeman with narcotic links, arrested
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.