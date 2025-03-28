Karnataka: Man arrested for robbery worth over Rs 3 lakh in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police has arrested a man for allegedly breaking into a lodge room and stealing valuables worth Rs 3.15 lakh.

Police Commissioner B Dayanand of Bengaluru said the incident occurred in the early hours of March 16, when the accused broke into a lodge room occupied by a complainant's relative during a wedding event.

The suspect made off with a gold chain with black pearls, two mobile phones, and other items, following which the theft was reported at Bagalur Police Station, and an investigation was promptly launched.

Police gathered reliable information from informants and, on March 22, detained the suspect near Hegganahalli Circle.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the theft and revealed the location of the stolen items.

A raid on the suspect's residence in Hegganahalli led to the recovery of the 35-gram gold chain, two mobile phones, and two two-wheelers.

The recovered items have been valued at Rs 3,15,000. The arrest also helped solve two additional two-wheeler theft cases in the region.

The accused was remanded to judicial custody after being presented in court on March 24.

The successful operation was led under the guidance of North-East Division Deputy Commissioner of Police Sajith VJ, IPS, and supervised by Assistant Commissioner of Police Sampigehalli Sub-Division, Muragendraiah.

The Bagalur Police Station team, including Inspector VS Shabarish, played a vital role in the investigation.

Meanwhile, the body of a 32-year-old woman, Guri Khedekar, was discovered inside a suitcase near Ambedkar Apartment in Doddanekundi Village, Bengaluru, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South-East Bengaluru, Sarah Fathima.

Khedekar, a native of Maharashtra, was married to Rakesh Rajendra Khedekar, 36. The couple resided within the Hulimavu police station limits. Authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

DCP South-east Bengaluru said, "The body of a 32-year-old woman, Guri Khedekar, was found near Ambedkar Apartment in Doddanekundi Village, Bengaluru. She was the wife of Rakesh Rajendra Khedekar (36 years). Her body was found in a suitcase. The husband and wife were living within Hulimavu police station limits. Both belonged to Maharashtra. The body has been sent for post-mortem."

The police have launched an investigation into the case. They are also working to locate the woman's husband, who is currently untraceable. Further details are awaited. (ANI)