Karnataka Police
J·Mar 15, 2024, 08:05 am
"Let's see what happens next," BS Yediyurappa on allegations of sexual assault
J·Sep 14, 2023, 06:28 am
BJP ticket scam: Arrested Hindu activist claims involvement of big personalities
J·Sep 13, 2023, 06:24 am
Buffalo theft case: Accused arrested after 58 years in K’taka
J·Sep 13, 2023, 06:32 am
Woman Hindu activist held for cheating industrialist of Rs 4 cr promising BJP ticket in K’taka
J·Sep 12, 2023, 07:53 am
Stone pelting on TN buses, K’taka Police hunt for accused
J·Sep 04, 2023, 05:24 am
K'taka man records nude video of minor girl, blackmails her in K’taka; held
J·May 25, 2023, 07:39 am
B'luru: Accused jumps nude from building to escape police, dies; case over to CID
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Protest against Quran recitation in K'taka dist; Hindu activists lathi-charged
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
K'taka: Man held for indecent videos, raping teenage girl
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Honey-trap group busted by K'taka police; 10 people detained
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
K'taka police start a search for "sparrow" in the Lingayat seer suicide case
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
K'taka police accused of subjecting Dalit youth to third degree treatment
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Woman arrested in K'taka for threatening industrialist's son
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Case filed against K'taka Hindu activist for his 'terrorist' remark
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
College Girl Takes To Chain Snatching For Returning Rs 5K Loan, Arrested
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
‘Hanuman Chalisa vs Azaan’: K’taka police on high alert
