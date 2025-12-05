1,400 kg narcotics valued at Rs 160-cr seized in B'luru in 11 months

Bengaluru, Dec 5 (IANS) The police have seized 1,407 kg of narcotics valued at Rs 160 crore in the last 11 months in tech hub Bengaluru, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Friday.

“To achieve a drug-free Karnataka, an Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has been set up and is already functioning,” he said.

“In Bengaluru city, in the last 11 months, 1,407 kg of narcotics worth Rs 160 crore have been seized. More than 300 foreign nationals involved in drug trafficking have been deported. In 2024, drugs worth Rs 98 crore were seized; in 2023, the value was Rs 103 crore -- a major achievement. A statewide awareness drive was undertaken in all schools and colleges on the harmful effects of drug abuse. The campaign will continue. There will be no leniency in eliminating drug trafficking," Parameshwara stated.

The Home Minister said the police department is functioning in a people-friendly manner, ensuring citizens face no inconvenience.

“Three new divisions have been created in Bengaluru city. A Deposits Fraud and Criminal Intelligence Unit has been formed within the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A new CID sub-division has been established in Belthangady. Considering the increasing number of incidents and cases, this new unit has been set up.”

“A total of 9,000 AI-enabled cameras have been installed at 160 major junctions in Bengaluru. Any incident is instantly streamed to the control room. Another 7 lakh cameras have also been installed. The Forensic Science Laboratory has been modernised; reports are now available within two months. It is one of the best forensic laboratories in India,” Parameshwara said.

He rejected opposition allegations of rising murder cases, saying the figures do not support the claim. “In 2021, 1,340 cases were reported. In 2022, 1,364; in 2023, 1,389; in 2024, 1,202; and in 2025 till November, 1,142 cases of murder have been reported. Most murders occur due to family disputes or property issues,” he noted.

“In the coastal region, there had been murders and communal clashes, creating an atmosphere of unrest. Considering the rising hatred in society, Special Action Forces have been set up in Mangaluru, Udupi and Shivamogga. More than 300 personnel have been specially trained,” he added.

“Based on the information we have received, a Special Action Force has now been deployed in Mandya district as well. After forming these forces, there have been no murders or communal clashes in the coastal region -- the situation is completely under control. During my recent visit to Mangaluru, I received appreciation from locals for the government’s actions,” the minister said.

“Karnataka Police ranks first in the country in delivering justice to citizens. According to the India Justice Report, Karnataka scored 6.78 out of 10 and secured the first position. The police and judiciary have worked in coordination, especially in providing justice to oppressed communities,” Parameshwara stated.

