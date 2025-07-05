Gogi Gang operative who aided 2016 police attack nabbed in Goa

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a proclaimed offender and a key member of the dreaded Jitender Gogi gang from North Goa.

The accused, identified as Mohit alias Panchhi, was wanted in several serious criminal cases, including the audacious 2016 attack on a Delhi Police escort team in Bahadurgarh to free gangster Jitender Gogi from custody.

"This brazen attack not only endangered police personnel but also demonstrated the gang’s organized and violent methods. A criminal case related to this incident was duly registered at Sadar Police Station, Bahadurgarh", the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team led by Inspector Rampal of the Crime Branch’s Northern Range (NDR) tracked Mohit to Martyr Circle, North Goa, and apprehended him on July 4.

According to police, the accused had been frequently changing his location and using mobile phones away from his hideouts to dodge surveillance. Mohit had earlier been arrested in 2018 in connection with a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

In February 2025, he was granted a four-day interim bail to attend his sister’s wedding. However, he deliberately failed to surrender and was subsequently declared a proclaimed offender by the court.

"Since then, he had been evading arrest and was hiding in various locations in South India, particularly in Mumbai, Goa, and Karnataka", said Aditya Gauta, DCP Crime Branch.

The arrest follows weeks of technical surveillance and human intelligence gathering.

"During initial interrogation, the accused disclosed his identity as Mohit alias Panchi, a resident of Village Panchhi Jatan, Ganaur, Sonipat, Haryana. He admitted that he had been declared a Proclaimed Offender in FIR No. 252/18 under Sections 3 & 4 of MCOCA, Alipur, Delhi (being investigated by Special Cell), after intentionally failing to surrender before the Hon’ble Court", the Delhi Police said.

The Gogi gang has been involved in multiple high-profile criminal activities across Delhi and Haryana and has been under the scanner of both Delhi Police and central agencies in recent years.

