For Sword Attack, 7 Arrested In Srinagar, Pauri Garhwal

For open, violent Sword Attack, 7 Arrested In Srinagar, Pauri Garhwal: In what is being now growingly termed in Srinagar, Pauri Garhwal, and around that there is a growing tendency among many to indulge in "criminal show off causing physical harm etc amid others", as mentioned above, 7 Arrested yesterday (Wednesday) in Srinagar, Pauri Garhwal, for open violent Sword Attack on a group of young people. The latter had objected to the violent raucous created by the above mentioned persona flashing in air open long swords, making their motorbikes make sky shattering sounds through their silencers.

The complainant of the incident claimed that at night he was with his friends near a petrol pump when 8 to 10 people riding 5 Bullet motorcycles were making loud noises from their silencers of the motorcycles.

7 people were arrested on Wednesday for attacking them with swords after the latter objected to the loud noise from the bikes' silencers in Uttarakhand's Srinagar area, Pauri Garhwal, Garhwal Police say.

According to the FIR, the First Information Report was registered under section 109 (Attempt to Murder), 353 (Statements Conducting to Public Mischief), 351(2) (Criminal Intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Srinagar Police Station.

Sharing details on the sequence of the events, Anuj Kumar, Circle Officer, Srinagar, said: "On Wednesday, we received a complaint from a Srinagar resident Pawan Uniyal at Srinagar Police Station in which he claimed that at night he was with his friends near a petrol pump in Srinagar when 8 to 10 people riding 5 Bullet motorcycles making loud noise from the silencers of the motorcycles.

"When they asked these men to ride the motorcycles peacefully, they attacked them with sharp weapons. They had to run to save their lives, then they chased them and best them. Some of them received injuries in the incident. We registered the FIR under relevant sections of the BNS at Srinagar Police Station", Kumar said.

"We immediately examined the footage of CCTV cameras and found that the accused were heading towards Rudraprayag. Our team chased them and arrested 7 accused and recovered 3 swords from them. We also seized their Bullet motorcycles", he added.

As a fall out of such lawless incident, there are strong apprehensions in the official circles that adequate ways should be found to curb such activities so that lawlessness completely ceases in all areas of entire Uttarakhand state.