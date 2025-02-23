Delhi Crime: Man Kills Woman for Refusing Intimacy Without Payment

Delhi Police arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with the murder of a young woman whose body was found wrapped in a jute sack inside a public toilet near Bilal Mosque in Ashok Vihar, said Delhi Police.

The accused, identified as Keshav Prasad, was apprehended while attempting to flee to Vijayawada. According to the police, an emergency call was received on February 22, reporting the presence of a woman's body in the public toilet. Upon reaching the scene, officers discovered the body of an unidentified female, estimated to be between 25 and 30 years old.

A murder case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Ashok Vihar Police Station, and multiple teams were formed to investigate the crime, added the police statement. During the investigation, authorities focused on identifying the deceased, who was later confirmed as Nandini alias Kallo, a 22-year-old resident of Gudmandi, Model Town. The breakthrough came after officers noted six distinctive tattoos on her body, which helped establish her identity.

To track the suspect, police extensively analysed more than 100 CCTV cameras across WPIA, Laal Bagh, and Azadpur. After scrutinising the footage, officers managed to spot a suspect near the crime scene at the time of the incident.

Further, technical surveillance and human intelligence led to the identification of Keshav Prasad, a labourer at Azadpur Fruit Mandi, as the prime suspect, as mentioned in the police statement. Upon interrogation, Prasad confessed to the crime, revealing that he met the victim near the Azadpur flyover on the night of February 21-22. He invited her to his jhuggi, where they had a meal together.

However, a dispute erupted when the victim allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 from him in exchange for a physical relationship. When Prasad refused, an altercation took place during which he strangled her to death. He then stuffed the body in a jute bag and disposed of it in the public toilet to hide the crime. Police have also recovered the victim's mobile phone from Prasad. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway. (ANI)