Delhi: Man kills wife, leaves body in car; arrested while trying to flee

New Delhi: A man trying to flee after killing his wife was held by a police constable at Shivaji College red light under the Rajouri Garden police station area of the city on Sunday night, police said.

The accused has been identified as Gautam while the victim is Manya, both aged around 20.

According to the police, a head constable informed telephonically that he had apprehended a person who was moving around without a shirt, in suspicious circumstances.

The staff of the police station responded and the apprehended person was questioned. On questioning, he admitted to having killed his wife and leaving the body in the car.

Gautam had married Manya in March, without the consent of their families. Even after marriage, they were living with their respective families and used to meet occasionally, the police said.

On Sunday, Gautam met Manya in a car in Titarpur (Rajouri Garden). At that time, Manya insisted that they should start living together and they had an argument. Gautam inflicted multiple stab injuries on Manya. After realising she was dead, he parked the car near the Shivaji College red light and was trying to escape when he was apprehended by HC Ajay, said police.

Later, an FIR was registered and the verification of facts, as told by the accused is being done.

—ANI