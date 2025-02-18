Adesh Chauhan, MLA, Evinces Instant Alertness, Gets Extortionist Nabbed

Haridwar: In a sensational, daring gag-cum-gestapo-cum-demanding ransom here, extorting Rs 5 lakhs from local MLA from BHEL Ranipur Adesh Chauhan, self claimed son, Piyush Pant, now arrested in Delhi and in incarceration, of Central Home Minister Amit Shah, is in incarceration. Arrested him are: Stoic Bahadrabad SHO,, Naresh Singh Rathore, SI Yashveer Singh Negi, Head Constable Desh Raj, Constable Balant Singh, and, CIU Constable Narendra.

Two other accused, Uvesh Ahmed and Gaurav Nath have been arrested. According to the MLA, while talking to Pant, Adesh Chauhan thought he was talking to the son of Amit Shah as both have similar voices but as the conversation progressed, Chauhan suspected, he was not Jay Shah S/o Amit Shah. He then brought the matter to the notice of Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Amit Shah.

He exclusively shared with The Hawk that when he became suspicious about the actual authenticity of the caller, he seriously became suspicious on whether the caller was really Jay Shah S/o Amit Shah or totally hoax, 420. He then intelligently misled him, reported the matter to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami who instantly sprang in to swift action.

Soon, a police team was constituted to nab the three culprits. Of them three, two were and ending, the third, the main person who allegedly did the call to the MLA was tracked, nabbed, apprehended. And then put in to incarceration. Intense searches for the other two are presently continuing. According to sources, they too will be apprehended any moment.