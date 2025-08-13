Lokesh Kanagaraj thanks 'Coolie' star Rajinikanth for 'bringing his vision to life through him'

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Lokesh Kanagaraj thanked superstar Rajinikanth for 'bringing his vision to life through him' in Coolie.

As one of the most anticipated projects of the year will be reaching the cinema halls on Thursday, Kanagaraj penned a gratitude note for Thalaiva on his X, saying, "With just a few hours to go for Coolie's release, I'm feeling surreal and spellbound. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to my Thalaivar, Rajinikanth sir for giving me the opportunity to craft this film with complete creative freedom and to bring my vision to life through him."

Praising the core cast of the drama for enhancing the whole cinematic journey, the director added, "A special thanks to the incredible cast who made this journey even more memorable - King Nagarjuna sir, Real Star Upendra sir, Soubin sir, Sathyaraj sir, Shruti Haasan, and to helm it all, my dear Aamir Khan sir, whose presence made it even more special."

Kanagaraj also thanked his crew for giving their all to "Coolie". "I also want to express my deepest gratitude to my crew, who have each been a pillar of strength and dedication. Over nearly two years, they have given their all to support and realize this vision. I will forever be grateful to each and every person who has contributed to this film in any way," he wrote.

Last but not least, the 'Leo' maker showed his gratitude to the viewers for showering the project with love and support, "And to all my dear audience, thank you for all the love and support you've showed me and this film. Coolie will be all yours in a few hours."

He further requested moviegoers not to share any spoilers with others. "I sincerely hope you have a spectacular theatrical experience, and I kindly request you all to refrain from sharing any spoilers from the film," Kanagaraj added.

"Coolie is a standalone film for my Thalaivar Superstar Rajinikanth sir," the 'Vikram' maker concluded.

--IANS

pm/