Tamil Cinema
J·Sep 04, 2024, 12:17 pm
Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'GOAT' gets permission to screen special show
J·Mar 30, 2024, 06:50 am
Tamil actor Daniel Balaji dies of cardiac arrest at 48
J·Dec 28, 2023, 10:39 am
'Unique actor, captain of Tamil cinema': Kamal Haasan condoles death of DMDK chief Vijayakanth
J·Dec 01, 2023, 10:31 am
'Jigarthanda DoubleX' to have digital premiere on Netflix
J·Oct 04, 2023, 09:16 am
Rajinikanth's first look from 'Thalaivar 170' out now
J·Oct 01, 2023, 12:22 pm
Makers of Rajinikanth-starrer 'Lal Salaam' unveil poster, release date
J·Sep 19, 2023, 12:45 pm
Entitled not to return Rs 1 cr advance, Tamil actor Silambarasan tells Madras HC
J·Sep 19, 2023, 04:00 am
Tamil actor-music composer Vijay Antony’s daughter commits suicide
J·Sep 13, 2023, 08:59 am
Ashok Selvan, Keerthi Pandian tie the knot in Tirunelveli
J·Sep 11, 2023, 10:15 am
‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’ teaser perfectly sets the stage for prequel
