Rathna Kumar's rom-com entertainer featuring Vidhu, Preethi Asrani titled '29'

Chennai, Dec 10 (IANS) The makers of director Rathna Kumar's upcoming romantic comedy, featuring actors Vidhu and Preethi Asrani in the lead, on Wednesday announced '29' as the title of the film.

The makers also released a title teaser in which men, who were 29 years old were asked who they were. While some state their names in response, others state their professions or their passions. Finally, the same question is posed to the hero, who says he does not know. As he looks out of a bus window, while being lost in thought, the film's heroine, Preethi Asrani, boards the vehicle and sits next to him...

The film has triggered huge expectations as it is being produced by the production houses of two of Tamil cinema's top directors. The film is being produced by the production house G Squad, which is owned by director Lokesh Kanakaraj, and Stone Bench Productions, which is owned by Karthik Subbaraj.

Speaking at the title teaser launch event, director Rathna Kumar said, "The first time I got suicidal thoughts was when I was 29. It was from that point my outlook about life turned positive and from then, people look at me as a person full of positivity."

"I quit my job in HCL to become a director in the film industry. It took me a solid 12 years to see my name as a director. When I turned 29, the pressure at home to get me married increased. When someone turns 30, their horoscopes get rejected, applications get rejected. When I was 29 I had directed a short film called Madhu. Using it, I would go to narrate another script to producers. I narrated that script to 45 producers," the director said, adding that it was also in his 29th year that he became friends with Lokesh Kanakaraj.

"One of the most important reasons I am here is Lokesh," director Rathna Kumar said.

Talking about the film, Rathna Kumar said that he had shot the film in 35 to 40 days. "If my earlier rom-com film, 'Meyaadha Maan', had a capital C, this film '29' will have a 'R'," he said to drive home the point that his earlier film had a comedy component higher than the romantic component, while this upcoming film would have more of romance than comedy.

Written and directed by Rathna Kumar, the film, apart from featuring Vidhu and Preethi Asrani in the lead, will also feature Master Mahendran, Avinash, Shenaz Fathima and Premkumar among others. Mathankumar has co-directed this film, the music of which has been composed by Sean Roldan.

Cinematography for the film is by Madhesh Manickam and editing is by R S Sathish Kumar while Shanmugaraja is in charge of the film's art direction. Costumes for the film are by Praveen Raja, while stunts in the film have been choreographed by Don Ashok.

The film has two lyricists in Uma Devi and Bakkiyam Shankar and two dance choreographers in Sherif M and Leelavathi.

--IANS

mkr/