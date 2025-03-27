Baba Tarsem Singh murder case: Uttarakhand Police arrests another main accused

Udham Singh Nagar: In a significant development, another main accused of Baba Tarsem Singh's murder case has been apprehended by the Uttarakhand Police, said an official.

The apprehended accused has been identified as Sarabjit Singh had a bounty of Rs 2 lakhs on him. He was arrested in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. He had been absconding since the incident.

Nanakmatta Gurdwara's 'karseva' chief Baba Tarsem Singh was shot dead on March 28, 2024, by two bike-borne assailants at the Nanakmatta Gurdwara in Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand.

Speaking on the arrest, Udham Singh Nagar SSP Manikant Mishra stated that the accused tried to attack the police team and flee, after which, the police retaliated, leaving him injured.

The SSP said that apart from the accused, three policemen are also injured in the incident, and all are being treated at the hospital.

"... Last year, in PS Nanakmatta limits, Baba Tarsem Singh was murdered, and the main accused, Sarabjit Singh was arrested last night from Tarn Taran, Punjab. He had a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on him... A few days ago, I formed a team of 12 personnel of PS Nanakmatta and Sarabjit Singh was arrested last night from Tarn Taran. When he was being brought to Udham Singh Nagar, the tyre of the vehicle burst leading to an accident. Sarabjit snatched a pistol from Sub-inspector Sanjay Kumar and tried to flee. The police chased him in order to catch him, but he opened fire on the police. The police retaliated and Sarabjit sustained gunshot wounds in both his legs. He is being treated in the hospital and will soon be presented before the court. Police jawan Shubham Saini has also sustained a gunshot wound on his shoulder, SHO has sustained injuries on his head due to the accident, and a constable, Dhanraj is also injured. Everyone is being treated at the hospital," the official said.

Earlier in April 2024, one of the main accused in Baba Tarsem Singh's murder case was killed in an encounter with Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) in the Bhagwanpur area of Haridwar.

Amarjit Singh alias Bittu, a shooter with Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head, was killed while his accomplice fled, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar told ANI.

The Uttarakhand STF and Haridwar Police had launched a joint operation to nab the absconding accused.

The police said that more than 16 cases have been registered against Amarjeet Singh. (ANI)