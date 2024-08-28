Murder Case
J·Aug 28, 2024, 02:14 pm
Man beaten to death after quarrel over delayed food at Dhaba in Delhi's Rajouri Garden, two held
J·Jun 14, 2024, 09:55 am
Darshan not getting 'royal treatment': Karnataka Home Minister rubbishes reports
J·Feb 24, 2024, 10:24 am
Ex-wrestling coach sentenced to death for murdering 6 people in Feb 2021
J·Feb 21, 2024, 09:09 am
Tillu Tajpuria murder: Delhi HC issues notice on gangster's custody parole plea for marriage
J·Dec 06, 2023, 03:16 pm
Killing Of Receptionist In Uttarakhand Resort: SC Seeks Status Report On Progress Of Trial
J·Sep 18, 2023, 05:57 am
Man strangles wife to death over suspected infidelity in Delhi
J·Sep 18, 2023, 04:34 am
Ex-BJP leader arrested for murder of tenant in UP
J·Sep 17, 2023, 03:32 am
Son, three aides held for killing father for property in UP
J·Sep 14, 2023, 03:21 pm
Two arrested from UP for murder of minor girl, dumping her body in Delhi
J·Sep 14, 2023, 02:23 pm
Man held for killing woman, pouring acid on face to hide identity in Delhi
J·Sep 13, 2023, 04:06 am
Sanitation worker tortured, killed in Kanpur
J·Sep 13, 2023, 03:48 am
Woman's remains found in UP; father, three others arrested
J·Sep 11, 2023, 06:20 am
Man stabs wife to death in Delhi
J·Jul 19, 2023, 11:55 am
Woman, lover held for aunt's murder in Bijnor, UP
J·Jul 18, 2023, 03:21 pm
Man kills parents in Bengaluru
J·Jun 15, 2023, 02:42 pm
Sixty Days On, No Breakthrough In Atiq-Ashraf's Murder Case
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.