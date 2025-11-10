Murder accused injured in police encounter in UP's Ballia

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) A murder accused was injured in a police encounter during a late-night checking operation near Ghoghachatti–Baragaon Road under Maniyar Police Station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district.

According to police officials, the accused opened fire on the police team when they attempted to stop him, prompting the police to retaliate. A bullet hit the accused in the leg, leaving him injured.

The incident took place late Sunday night when a police team was conducting routine checking in the area. Spotting a motorcycle approaching at high speed, the police signalled the rider to stop. However, instead of complying, the motorcyclist tried to flee, leading to a brief chase. As the police cornered him, he allegedly opened fire on the officers. In self-defence, the police team fired back, injuring the suspect.

Upon questioning, the injured man identified himself as Abhinandan alias Abhidendran Rajbharki, a resident of the same region. During interrogation, he confessed to having murdered a youth in Mahlipur village under Maniyar police station area a few days ago using an axe.

The police recovered a pistol, a live cartridge, and an empty shell from his possession.

The injured accused was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment, and further legal action is being taken, police confirmed.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Ballia), Kripa Shankar, while briefing the media, said: “Yesterday, an incident took place in Janpad Ballia, under Thana Maniyar, in which Chandan Rajbharki was brutally murdered. In this regard, a murder case was registered, and the investigation was underway. Today, the police received information that the main suspect was fleeing on a motorcycle. When the police surrounded him and challenged him, he opened fire. During the exchange, he was shot in the leg.”

He added, “His name is Abhidendran Rajbharki, the main suspect in the murder case. Upon searching him, a pistol, a live bullet, and an empty cartridge were recovered. He has been sent to the hospital, and necessary legal procedures are being carried out. The police force remains deployed at the scene.”

The police continue their investigation into the case and are verifying possible connections of the accused with other criminal activities.

