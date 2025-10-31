Dularchand Yadav murder case: Doctor rules out bullet injury as cause of death

Patna, Nov 1 (IANS) A new twist has emerged in the high-profile Dularchand Yadav murder case in Mokama as one of the doctors who conducted the post-mortem has stated that Yadav did not die due to a bullet injury but from internal trauma.

A three-member medical board was formed to conduct the post-mortem, which included Dr Ajay Kumar Singh. According to Dr Singh, the examination revealed multiple wounds on Yadav’s body along with severe internal injuries. “The nature of the injuries clearly suggests that death was caused by internal trauma,” he said.

Dr Singh added that the bullet had hit Yadav's left leg near the joint and passed through.

"The gunshot wound is not of a fatal nature. It is a superficial injury, while the internal damage indicates that the death likely occurred due to internal impact rather than the bullet," the doctor said.

Doctors also confirmed that such a gunshot, as observed, was not capable of causing death. An X-ray examination of the body was conducted prior to the post-mortem. The panel will now prepare the final report after considering all the evidence.

The incident happened during an election campaign when Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi was out, canvassing along with his supporters.

A group of people allegedly attacked the convoy with sticks, and suddenly, someone reportedly opened fire, injuring Dularchand Yada, who later died.

The police have launched an investigation into the case.

Patna Rural SP Vikram Sihag said three FIRs have been registered in connection with recent stone-pelting and assault incidents.

The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem, and police have been deployed at the site to maintain law and order.

The deceased's grandson has identified five accused, while another complaint named six others. Initial reports had indicated a bullet mark on Yadav's body.

Once considered a close associate of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Dularchand played a key role in strengthening the party's grassroots network and connections in the 1990s.

However, in recent years, he shifted his allegiance to the Jan Suraaj movement and developed close ties with Piyush Priyadarshi.

According to local residents, Yadav was a well-known figure in Mokama's Tal area and was respected for his social work and political influence.

Sources with the police indicated that the clash likely stemmed from old rivalries and a power struggle during the election campaign.

--IANS

