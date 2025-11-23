Day after youth found dead in Kolkata hotel, police arrest two men

Kolkata, Nov 23 (IANS) The Kolkata Police on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with the recovery of a body from a hotel in the Kasba area of south Kolkata on November 22. The arrested individuals have been identified as Dhruv Mitra and Kamal Saha.

According to police sources, the those arrested are being questioned at the Kasba Police Station.

On Saturday, the police recovered the body of a youth identified as Adarsh from a room in a hotel in the Kasba area. The young man, a resident of Birbhum, used to live in Kolkata for work.

The police said Adarsh checked into the hotel on Friday night. He was accompanied by two more persons. One of them was a young woman. A total of two rooms were taken. It is learnt that Adarsh was in one room.

The other two were in the other room. According to sources, Adarsh's two companions left the hotel late on Friday night. Adarsh's body was found lying in the hotel room on Saturday.

However, those two persons are still missing and the police have started a search for them.

According to sources, the young woman among the two missing persons lives in Kolkata, while the other man's house is in Nadia district.

Meanwhile, the police on Sunday arrested two persons who were known to Adarsh, within 24 hours of the body being recovered.

The investigators are also trying to find out how Adarsh interacted with them. The purpose for which they went to the hotel is also being investigated.

A police source said that the deceased youth worked as a delivery boy. It has been learned that at least two out of these three persons had contacted each other on social media. In that case, questions have been raised whether Adarsh was called to the hotel for loot or whether a trap was being laid in the hotel room for him.

According to sources, Adarsh was seen leaving his room on Friday night and entering the room of his companions.

The police said there was blood near Adarsh's nose. His legs were tied, and there were also strangulation marks on his neck. Police suspect that he has been murdered. The officers are also trying to find the motive behind the murder.

The police, however, said that the real cause of death will be ascertained only after receiving the autopsy report.

