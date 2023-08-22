Sagar: Party president Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Tuesday that if the Congress were to win the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, they would conduct a caste census in the state. Kharge made this announcement after accusing the central government of wanting to amend the Constitution. While at Sagar, in the Bundelkhand region of MP, he spoke at a public rally. Elections for the state legislature are scheduled for later this year in the BJP-controlled state. "There are those who would amend the Constitution. Kharge, paying tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar, who was born in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, stated, "This is not possible because 140 crore people of the country are in support of the protection of the Constitution." During the 2014 election cycle, Kharge blasted the ruling BJP for "remembering" Sant Ravidas, a hero to members of the Scheduled Castes. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped lay the groundwork for a memorial-come-temple dedicated to Sant Ravidas in Sagar district at a cost of Rs 100 crore. According to the 2011 Census, there were 1.13 billion Dalits living in the state of MP. It's been nine years since Modi ji took office, and Chouhan (Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan) has been in charge of the state for the past eighteen. When it came time to vote, that's when they remembered Ravidas," Kharge added. Kharge said the BJP destroyed a Sant Ravidas temple in Delhi, citing a news article as evidence. He promised that if the Congress gets elected in Madhya Pradesh, a university would be founded in Sagar district and named after Sant Ravidas. Kharge added that, once in power again, the Congress party in MP will conduct a caste-based census. In light of the current situation in Manipur, Kharge has stated that ...