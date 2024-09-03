Madhya Pradesh: Around 300 people injured in annual traditional Gotmar fair in Pandhurna

Pandhurna (MP): Approximately 300 people were injured in the annual traditional Gotmar (stone-pelting) fair in Madhya Pradesh's Pandhurna district on Tuesday, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Neeraj Soni.

Among the injured, nine sustained severe injuries, with two referred to Nagpur for further treatment, while seven were receiving treatment in Pandhurna, ASP Soni added.

The Gotmar fair has been held annually on the banks of the Jaam river in the district for hundreds of years, traditionally on the day following Bhadrapada Amavasya.

According to locals, the people of Sawargaon village and Pandhurna (which was formerly a village and has now become a district) gather on opposite sides of the Jaam river during the fair. A tree with a flag is placed in the middle of the river, and participants from both sides attempt to retrieve the flag while pelting stones at each other. The first to secure the flag is declared the winner.

Pandhurna Superintendent of Police (SP) Sundar Singh Kanesh told ANI, "The traditional Gotmar fair was organised here on Tuesday with the cooperation of the district administration, police, and local residents, marking the first time it has been held since the separation from Chhindwara district. All necessary arrangements were made according to previous routines. Additionally, enhanced medical facilities were provided this year, with the number of ambulances increased from 8 to 16, and proper access routes established."

Four medical camps were also set up for primary treatment, and a total of 600 police personnel were deployed for security, he added.

The fair has an interesting history. It is said that about 300 years ago, a boy from Pandhurna (then a village) fell in love with a girl from Sawargaon village and wished to marry her. The two places were separated by the Jaam river.

One day, the boy eloped with the girl, but as they were crossing the river, people from the girl's village saw them and began throwing stones to prevent their crossing. The residents of Pandhurna retaliated in the same manner.

It is said that the couple died during the stone-pelting by both sides in the Jaam river. Since then, the Gotmar fair has been organised annually as a form of penance for that incident.

—ANI