Damoh Road Accident: 7 Dead, 3 Injured in Truck-Auto Collision in MP

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, seven people died and three others sustained severe injuries after a truck collided with an autorickshaw in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Tuesday evening, a police officer said.

The accident occurred near Samanna village under the jurisdiction of 'dehat' (rural) police station in the district. The injured people have been referred to Jabalpur for further treatment, he added.

"An accident occurred at Samanna in Damoh district where a truck collided with an autorickshaw carrying 10 people, and seven people among them died and three others sustained injuries. After giving primary treatment, the injured have been reffered to Jabalpur Medical College for further treatment," said Shrut Kirti Somvanshi, Superintendent of Police (SP), Damoh.

"As of now, we are checking the collision marks of truck and auto at the incident spot. The statements of injured people will be recorded once they get conscious, and then we will be able to identify the mistakes and reasons of the accident. Nonetheless, the truck driver is in our custody, and we are investigating the possibilities of him being in an enebribated state," SP said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

Meanwhile, Collector Shudhir Kumar Kochar told ANI, "A recklessly driven truck collided with an autorickshaw headon in which seven people died on the spot and three sustained severe injuries in the district. The injured were brought to the hospital, and after primary treatment, they have been reffered to Jabalpur for further treatment."

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has already announced the financial assistance to the victims, and the administration is forwarding the names and other necessary details of the victims, he added.

CM Yadav posted on X, "Saddened to hear the death of several lives in a collision of a truck and an auto on the Damoh-Katni state highway in Damoh district. Instructions have been given to take strict action against those who were negligent in this horrific road accident. I pray to the Almighty to give place to the departed souls at His lotus feet and give strength to the family members to bear this loss."

"On behalf of the state government, I have given instructions to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured. We are all with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," he further wrote.

—ANI