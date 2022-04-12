Youth Held For Vandalising Idol In UP Temple

Muzaffarnagar: A youth has been caught vandalising the idol of a deity placed in a Shiv temple at Titawi village in Muzaffarnagar on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Yakub. Angry locals caught hold of Yakub, who was trying to flee after vandalising the idol, and handed him over to the police. The police have taken Yakub into custody and launched a probe into the matter.

A video of the incident has been shared on social media. In the video, the accused could be seen surrounded by the locals and policemen, who reportedly reached the spot after the news of the incident spread.

Several locals also gathered at the temple and protested against the attack on their deity, demanding a fair and speedy probe into the case.

Titawi police station in-charge, Mukesh Solanki, confirmed that Yakub had vandalised an idol placed inside the temple premises. He, however, said that apart from the idol, no other part of the property was damaged. Solanki added that the police have arrested the accused and would be interrogating him shortly. The official refused to divulge any further details.

