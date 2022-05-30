Youth Empowerment Skills Workshop Organized At College Of Nursing, AIIMS, Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): This powerful life-skills program was intended to fill the participants with enthusiasm, peace of mind, and most importantly, a sense of responsibility. Students become stressed and tensed because of the expectations and responsibilities endowed upon them by their course of study. During the learning process, many of them feel confused and aimless. This program helps the students to relieve their stress, inhibitions, and other bad habits.

Prof. Dr. Manoj Gupta, Dean of Academics, presided over the function and said that such programs are essential for students as they are undergoing professional courses which demand a lot of hard work and focus. Prof. Dr. Smriti Arora, Principal College of Nursing insisted on the need for de-stressing and urged students to undergo the course with full integrity and enthusiasm. During this program, the participants were charged with positivity by means of yoga, pranayama (breath control), meditation, and Sudarshan kriya.

Mr. Nirmal Matella, Director, Art of Living, Rishikesh center addressed the gathering, who shared that students must try to become a better version of themselves having competition only with their previous self and not with each other. Dr. Rajarajeswari, Assistant Professor College of Nursing proposed the vote of thanks. Students Oshin Puri, Arpit Singh, and Tanya Chouhan organized the event and teachers Ms. Kirti, Ms. Geetika, Mr.Pradeep Yadav and Mr. Vishwas participated in the program.