Workshop On Pediatric Bronchoscopy And Pulmonary Investigations At AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): A two-days’ workshop was organized on pediatric bronchoscopy and other pulmonary investigations at AIIMS Rishikesh.

First day was devoted to Bronchoscopy training and on second day latest updates on treatment of tuberculosis and bronchial asthma were discussed. Bronchoscopy is special procedure to directly visualize the airways and lung structures through fiber optic camera that helps in diagnosing many conditions and in removal of foreign bodies if inadvertently gone to wind pipes. Procedure needs special expertise in children due to smaller airways told Prof Meenu Singh Executive Director and founder of pediatric pulmonology services at AIIMS Rishikesh.

Experts of national repute were invited for the workshop including Dr Krishan Chugh, Dr Rashmi Kapoor, Dr Pallab Chatterjee and Dr Parmarth Chandne in addition to faculties from AIIMS Rishikesh including Prof Meenu Singh, Prof Lokesh Tiwari, Prof Girish Sindhwani and Dr Mayank Mishra. Trainees had opportunity to learn the procedure on lung simulation models followed by practice on animal lungs.

On 2nd day different investigations and updates in management of bronchial asthma and tuberculosis in children were discussed and trainees practiced ldifferent procedures including spirometry, lung ultrasound, testing fractional excretion of nitric oxide (FENO) and use of forced oscillation technique (FOT) that is a non-invasive method to assess airway function by emitting oscillatory signals into the respiratory tract during tidal ventilation. Prof Meenu Singh told that this training will ensure capacity building in the field of pediatric pulmonology of AIIMS Rishikesh and other institutes from where doctors had participated.