Uttarakhand Police Collaborates With IIT Roorkee For Devbhoomi Cyber Hackathon 2.0

Devbhoomi Cyber Hackathon Website Goes Live

Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee), collaborates for yet another mega event setting a benchmark in the era of SMART policing. Marking the second edition of Uttarakhand Police Hackathon, Devbhoomi Cyber Hackathon 2.0, Uttarakhand Police today conducted the launch of the website of the mega event Devbhoomi Cyber Hackathon at its headquarters in Dehradun.

The website has been developed under the aegis of IIT Roorkee and Uttarakhand Police. Shri Ashok Kumar, Director General of Police, Uttarakhand inaugurated the website, during the event. The mega event was graced by the participation of State senior police officials, MHA officials, Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee and Mahindra team. Prof. P Sateesh Kumar Peddoju and Prof. Akshay Dvivedi from IIT Roorkee are coordinators of the event.

IIT Roorkee is not only the knowledge partner for the event but also an organizing partner. The event is being conducted in three stages, viz., prelims, which marks the launch of the website and initiation of registration for submitting solutions and ideas, following which there will be stages along a timeline for mains and the prize distribution ceremony.

The need for Hackathon for finding technological solutions has now and then been stressed by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India. Thus, Uttarakhand Police with utmost zeal and a commitment to meeting the goal of SMART policing conducted the first successful Cyber Hackathon in the state of Uttarakhand, Devbhoomi Cyber Hackathon. Therefore, becoming the 1st state In North India to do so. Continuing in the same vein, the second edition of Uttarakhand Police Hackathon, Devbhoomi Cyber Hackathon 2.0, is being conducted in collaboration with IIT Roorkee.

While shedding some light on the event, Sh. Ashok Kumar, Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, said,"following the vision of Smart Policing of Hon'ble Prime Minister, about 332 teams from across the country participated in the first edition of DEVBHOOMI CYBER HACKATHON organized by Uttarakhand Police last year. This year we are planning to organize the same event in which IIT ROORKEE is the Knowledge Partner and Tech Mahindra is the Industrial Partner. In the last 01-02 years Uttarakhand Cyber Police has done commendable work and now it is committed to find innovative technological solutions which will act as benchmark and shape smart policing. This year we will have the participation of industry experts along with the students. I extend my best wishes to all the participants.”

Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, “Devbhoomi Cyber Hackathon 2.0 is the way forward for SMART policing as it will take up the challenge to identify and track criminals who exploit vulnerabilities in cybersecurity.”