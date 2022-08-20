Urologists Share Views On Latest Techniques Related To Urology At AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): During the workshop organized at AIIMS Rishikesh Urologist experts from across the country were apprised of the latest advances in Urodynamics. Urologists shared their views while discussing the latest techniques related to urology.

In the two-day conference, expert doctors said that the use of the latest technologies in the medical field reduces the risk and can make the treatment related to urology easier. The chief guest of the program, Professor (Dr.) Dr. Meenu Singh, Executive Director, AIIMS Rishikesh said that this conference would especially benefit the MCh students of the Department of Urology. she said that not only the patients but also the team of doctors performing the surgery would be benefitted by adopting the latest techniques and better procedures in the treatment of patients. Dr. Meenu said that along with the experience in the treatment of the patient, the communication style of the doctor also depends. Therefore, there is a need to adopt sensitivity with the patients.

Guest of honor Prof. Manoj Gupta Dean of Academics told the need for its evaluation from time to time. He said that this national conference would help everyone to understand the basic concepts of urodynamics and also to gain experience in the treatment process by sharing information about treatments and techniques with each other.

Urologists from all over the country were apprised of the purpose of the conference and the latest advances in urodynamics by Professor (Dr.) Ankur Mittal, HOD Department of Urology AIIMS Rishikesh. He said that urodynamics is a difficult area for many urologists, but there is no doubt that the interpretation and management of patients who undergo urodynamic testing will benefit all of us after extensive discussions at the conference. Male and female urinary tract disorders were also discussed extensively at the conference. Urologists from different fields also highlighted how to diagnose rare urological disorders early to reduce the suffering of the patients. Along with this, live workshops were also organized on the related subject.

Dr. Arup Kumar Mandal and Dr. Vikas Panwar Urologists of AIIMS Rishikesh also addressed the conference. During this, Professor SK Singh Head of the Department of Urology PGI Chandigarh, Prof. Amlesh Seth head of Delhi AIIMS, Prof. Sameer Trivedi BHU Varanasi, Prof. Shivam SMS Jaipur, Dr. Sankhwar from KGMU Lucknow, Dr. Mayank Agarwal, Dr. Aparna Hegde, Dr. Sanjay Sinha, and Dr. Lalit Shah, etc many urologists were present.