UP: Two Youths Killed In Road Accident

Muzaffarnagar: Two youths were killed and two others seriously injured when their car collided with a tractor near Mandurpur on the Dehradun-Delhi National Highway, police said on Monday.

Four friends, including Sorabh and Mohit, were on their way to Dehradun from Delhi on Sunday night when the mishap took place, police said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination and the injured have been admitted to a Muzaffarnagar medical college.

Police said the driver of the tractor also suffered minor injuries in the accident.

—PTI