UP: Father kills son for reconciling warring parents

Hathras (The Hawk): An ex-army man allegedly killed his 21-year-old son when he tried to reconcile his parents.

The deceased son planned to join the Army. When the son intervened, the parents fought.

The furious father killed his son with his licenced rifle.

The father and some locals quickly cremated his son's body without telling the police.

After the victim's mother filed a police complaint, the police collected the remains from the pyre for DNA and other tests.

"The accused has been arrested and the weapon recovered," said Sadabaad SHO Ashish Kumar Singh. Investigating. Act accordingly.”

The incident occurred in Ghuncha village under Sadabad police station.

