Uttarakhand Police Register Case Against 25 People For Creating Ruckus At Tourist Spots Near Lakshman Jhula

Rishikesh: The Uttarakhand police have registered a case against 25 people in separate incidents for allegedly creating a ruckus at the famous tourist spots near Lakshman Jhula area in Rishikesh.

The accused were held for creating a ruckus at Radheshyam Ghat, Goa Beach and the Sant Seva Ghat under 'Operation Maryada.'

Taking to its social media platform, the Uttarakhand police posted on X, "Under Operation Maryada in the Laxmanjhula area, the Uttarakhand Police took action against 25 persons who were creating a ruckus at Radheshyam Ghat and Goa Beach and Sant Seva Ghat under the Police Act and against 12 persons under the MV Act." Under the 'Operation Maryada' campaign, policemen deployed at Ganga Ghats patrol the area for 24 hours and take action against those who create any sort of disturbances. Lakshman Jhula is a famous iron suspension bridge that connects the villages of Tapovan in Tehri Garhwal district and Jonk in Pauri Garhwal district, across the Ganges river in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

The bridge is 450 feet long and is located 5 kilometres northeast of Rishikesh which remains open for the public from 5 AM to 10 PM. Built in 1939, the bridge is named after the legend that Lord Lakshmana crossed the Ganges on jute ropes. It's a landmark of Rishikesh and offers panoramic views of the city and the Ganges River. —ANI