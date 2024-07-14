UP BJP State Working Committee Meeting Begins In Lucknow

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party started its State Working Committee meeting at the Ambedkar Auditorium of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Law University in Lucknow on Sunday, the first meeting of the party's poor performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha, winning fewer seats than expected in the general elections.

The meeting is a big one-day meet where the BJP's National President, JP Nadda, is expected to be present and participate. Chief Minister of UP Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and KP Maurya and other ministers and workers have already arrived at the venue and started the meeting.

On the working committee meeting, Uttar Pradesh Minister AK Sharma says, "Our national president, JP Nadda, is coming to our state. I heartily welcome him on behalf of the people of the state. I hope that after this working committee meeting, our workers, the office bearers of the organisation, will get new energy, new direction."

The main agenda of the meeting is the passing of political proposals, which will be placed by the working committee, along with tributes to be paid to the party workers and officials who have passed away working for the party.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar says, "Whenever the state working committee meets, discussions are held on political, economic, social proposals and social issues. Naturally, discussions will take place in this meeting as well." The political proposal will include discussions on the upcoming by-elections for ten seats, a review of the Lok Sabha elections, and the future roadmap following the election defeat.

All kinds of preparations were completed, and a large number of police forces have been deployed for security reasons for the BJP's National President, JP Nadda.

Nadda will attend the meeting, which is expected to start at 11:00 am and continue till 5:00 pm. The meeting will be initiated by state president Bhupendra Chaudhary and conclude with a speech by National President JP Nadda. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address the committee before JP Nadda.This working committee meeting will be divided into two sessions.

UP Cabinet Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh says, "Today our national president is coming here, so I think the workers will get energy and this is called democracy. There is internal democracy in our party; if the party leadership wants to make any kind of amendment, then it takes suggestions from the workers. So today it is a big thing for us that we will get their guidance and the Bharatiya Janata Party will work strongly on the ground. The meeting of the working committee is being held with the aim of strengthening the organisation; suggestions from everyone are received and further work is done according to the suggestions."

The largest presence in the working committee will be the Mandal Presidents, who number more than 1,900 across the state. Along with Mandal Presidents, all District Presidents, Regional Presidents, District Incharges, office bearers of all fronts, all General Secretaries of the party, and all ministers will be included. Notably, in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP managed to win only 33 seats out of 80, while the Samajwadi Party won 37, a poor performance for the BJP, which won 61 seats in the 2019 general elections. —ANI