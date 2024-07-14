BJP Will Be Eradicated, INDIA Bloc Will Win All Future Elections: UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai

Lucknow: Following a decisive victory in the recent Assembly by-elections across seven states, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai said on Saturday that the INDIA bloc will emerge victorious in all future elections, predicting the downfall of the BJP.

"In assembly by-polls held across seven states, the INDIA bloc won 10 seats while the BJP was wiped out. The biggest message conveyed by the INDIA bloc and the people of the country is that we have won Ayodhya (in the recent Lok Sabha elections), and now we have won Badrinath. With God's blessings on the INDIA alliance and Congress, we will uproot the BJP from every corner and win all future elections."

Reacting to the Centre's decision to observe June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas,' Rai accused the BJP of attempting to mislead the public. He said, "The BJP is trying to mislead the people. The real issues of NEET, Agniveer, inflation, and unemployment have upset the people, and they have responded by voting for the INDIA bloc in these seven states."

The Assembly by-poll results were a setback for the BJP, which won only two of the 13 seats while the INDIA bloc secured 10 seats and an independent candidate won a seat in Bihar, defeating the ruling NDA.

The results were a significant boost for Congress, which won two of three seats in Himachal Pradesh and two seats in Uttarakhand. Congress's victories in Himachal Pradesh have strengthened the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government, which now holds 40 MLAs compared to the BJP's 28.

Polling took place on July 10 for assembly seats in seven states: Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.

Congress leader KC Venugopal targeted the BJP and said that the results of the bye-elections in the country reflect a resounding victory for democracy and a strong rebuke to the BJP's divisive politics. In a statement issued by the party's General Secretary (Organisation), Venugopal said, "Today's by-poll results stand as a resounding victory for democracy and a strong rebuke to the BJP's divisive politics. Out of the 13 seats contested across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Bihar, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu, the INDIA alliance has secured an impressive 10 seats, demonstrating the rejection of the BJP's anti-people, anti-youth policies, and divisive politics." —ANI