J-K: Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara along LoC, three terrorists neutralised

The operation, based on precise intelligence inputs, aimed to prevent the terrorists from disrupting the Amarnath Yatra and disturbing normalcy in the region.

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir): In a significant operation, the Indian Army successfully eliminated three hardcore foreign terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran Sector of the Kupwara District of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the officials, on the intervening night of July 13-14, acting on credible inputs, multiple ambushes were laid along the appreciated route of infiltration.

Elaborating on the encounter with the terrorists, Commander of the 268th Infantry Brigade, Keran Sector, Brigadier NR Kulkarni, said that they had intelligence inputs of terrorists trying to disturb normalcy in the area.

"We had intelligence inputs, primarily of terrorists trying to infiltrate and carry out sabotage and subversive activities in the hinterland with the view to disturb normalcy in general, and the Amarnath Yatra in particular. On July 12, specific input was given by our intelligence agencies, and it was further corroborated by the J-K Police regarding the mixed group of foreign terrorists likely to infiltrate through the Keran Sector, leveraging dense cover of forest and thick undergrowth along the nallahs," Brigadier Kulkarni said.

"Accordingly, multiple ambushes were jointly laid by the Army, BSF, and JKP since the night of 13th-14th July on the appreciated routes of infiltration and besides this, we were maintaining surveillance of the entire area. Taking advantage of the thick foliage and poor visibility, the terrorists sneaked across the LOC and started moving towards the fence," he added.

Brigadier Kulkarni also mentioned that the terrorists were heavily armed, well-trained, and equipped with sophisticated weaponry.

"In the ensuing intense fire-fight, three foreign terrorists were neutralized. A detailed search of the area was subsequently carried out, which led to the recovery of large quantities of war-like stores," he said.

—ANI