Uttarakhand Char-Dham Yatra: NDMA Conducts Tabletop Exercise To Review Preparations

Dehradun: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) conducted a tabletop exercise at the Secretariat auditorium in Dehradun on Tuesday to review the ongoing preparations for the upcoming Char-Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand on May 10.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting on Friday to review preparations for Char Dham Yatra 2024. During the meeting, CM Dhami directed officials to ensure proper arrangements for electricity, drinking water, and roads on the travel routes during the Yatra.

He also emphasized that security personnel deployed on Yatra duty should be on alert mode and to ensure that they are given rest every six hours. Arrangements for the stay of drivers participating in the Yatra were also discussed during the meeting. In addition, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of utilizing social media to provide updates related to Char Dham Yatra to passengers coming from outside and directed that directories related to the Yatra be made available in different languages in hotels, guest houses, and homestays.

The Char Dham Yatra, a pilgrimage to four holy sites--Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath--is a significant journey for devotees. The pilgrimage starts from Yamunotri, proceeds towards Gangotri, onto Kedarnath, and finally ends at Badrinath, following a clockwise direction. The high-altitude shrines remain shut for around six months every year, opening in summer (April or May) and closing with the onset of winter (October or November). Pilgrims can complete the journey by road or by air, with helicopter services available. Some devotees even undertake a Do Dham Yatra, visiting two shrines--Kedarnath and Badrinath--as per the Uttarakhand tourism official website. Earlier, CM Dhami assured the pilgrims on Friday that all preparations had been made for the Char Dham Yatra, with around 16 lakh people registered for the Yatra.

"We have assessed and analyzed all the arrangements. And whatever preparations were necessary, all have been done. Wherever there was a need for improvement--roads, transport system, parking, hotels, dhabas, restaurants, and police traffic system--all has been discussed. The number of pilgrims in the Yatra is increasing every year, so there should be a good Yatra... till now around 16 lakh people have registered for the Yatra," he said. —ANI