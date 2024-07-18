Karnataka BJP protests against state government over alleged Valmiki scam

The controversy revolves around the purported illegal transfer of funds meant for welfare programmes for scheduled tribe members.

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday held a protest against the Karnataka Congress government over the alleged Karnataka Maharishi Valmiki Corporation Board scam and the MUDA's alleged scam in Freedom Park.

The scam pertains to the alleged illegal transfer of funds from the Maharshi Valmiki ST Corporation, which is charged with implementing welfare programmes for scheduled tribe members.

Five ministers of Karnataka addressed the press conference on Thursday and attacked the central government over the alleged Karnataka Maharishi Valmiki Corporation Board scam.

"They (the BJP) use central government, then they feel their state wing is collapsing. In the last ten years, you can count how many governments they made fall. In 2014, Arunachal Pradesh (46 MLAs), Goa, Manipur, Karnataka, Gujarat, Assam, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Meghalaya used IT, ED, and CBI. Maharashtra 2014 (10) MLAs purchased," Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge alleged.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) detained former Karnataka Minister B Nagendra's wife, Manjula.

A Bengaluru Court granted judicial custody to former Karnataka Minister B Nagendra in connection with the alleged Valmiki Corporation scam till July 18.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Nagendra in connection with the alleged multi-crore scam case. Soon after the arrest, he was produced before the Court in Bengaluru.

The alleged corruption case of Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation came to light after an official of the Corporation died by suicide and left a note containing an allegation of multi-crore corruption in the corporation.

The official identified as Chandrasekaran (45), a resident of the Kenchappa colony in Vinobanagar, allegedly died by suicide on May 26 after leaving a note containing an allegation of multi-crore corruption in the corporation. Chandrasekaran was a superintendent with the MVDC and was posted at its Bengaluru office.

In a six-page suicide note recovered by police, Chandrasekaran mentioned the names of three officials and alleged corruption worth crores in the corporation, demanding action against the named officials.On June 6, Nagendra said that he has voluntarily decided to resign as an investigation is going on over the allegations of illegal money transfer from Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd.The former Karnataka Minister dismissed all the allegations against him and said that he'd come out clean after the investigation.

