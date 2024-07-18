Two dead, 20 injured in Dibrugarh Express accident; officials release helpline numbers

Four to five coaches of the train derailed, prompting immediate action by medical teams and senior officials from the Lucknow division.

Gonda (UP): Two people died and 20 others were injured after the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express derailed near Gonda station in between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway station under the jurisdiction of North Eastern Railway at about 2:37 hrs.

As many as 4-5 coaches of the train from the front got derailed. After getting the information, the medical team, along with senior officials from the Lucknow division of NER immediately rushed to the site.

Helpline numbers have already been activated at various stations of NFR. They are as follows:

- Commercial Control (Tinsukia): 9957555984

- Furkating (FKG): 9957555966

- Mariani (MXN): 6001882410

- Simalguri (SLGR): 8789543798

- Tinsukia (NTSK): 9957555959

- Dibrugarh (DBRG): 9957555960

- Commercial Control (Katihar): 9771441956, 9002041952

- Katihar (KIR):6287801805

- Kishanganj (KNE) - 06456226794, 7542028020,

- New Jalpaiguri (NJP) - 6287801758

- Siliguri (SGUJ) - 9749397735

- Commercial control (Alipurduar): 9046226635, 03564-270870, 03564-270871

- New Coochbehar (NCB):7605036155

- New Alipurduar(NOQ):7595001310

- Kokrajhar(KOJ):9046007023

- Guwahati (GHY) -0361 2731621, 622, 623

- Kamakhya (KYQ): 0361 2670086

- Commercial Control (Guwahati): 9957553299

- Lumding(LMG): 03674 263120, 263126

- GONDA - 8957400965

- LUCKNOW- 8957409292

- GORAKHPUR- 05512208169

Rescue operations are underway and authorities are continuing their investigation into the cause of the derailment and are working to restore normal rail operations as swiftly as possible.

Pankaj Singh, CPRO, North Eastern Railway, while speaking to ANI said, "The medical van of Railways has reached the spot, and rescue operations have started. Helpline numbers have been issued. The helpline number established in Lucknow is - 8957409292 and the helpline number in Gonda is - 8957400965. It happened around 2.37 pm. As per initial info, 4-5 coaches derailed. Our priority is that the relief and rescue work be done as quickly as possible."

Uttar Pradesh's Relief Commissioner informed on X that one NDRF team each was sent from Lucknow and Balrampur to Gonda.

"Five ambulances were deployed for rescue operations in the train accident and orders have been given to send more ambulances to the spot. First aid is being given to the injured. The injured are being shifted to the hospital. SDRF teams sent from three districts to expedite relief operations," it said on X.

